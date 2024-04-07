Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.87 and last traded at $71.77. Approximately 817,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,583,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

