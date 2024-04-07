Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.49. 213,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,011,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Chemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -64.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chemours by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,800,000 after buying an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,243 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

