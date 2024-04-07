Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 318,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,809,000 after acquiring an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after acquiring an additional 96,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

