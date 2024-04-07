Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $14,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,029.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,305 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.91.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $151.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

