Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $19,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,427,000 after buying an additional 800,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

DD stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

