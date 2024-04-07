Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $130.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.13. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

