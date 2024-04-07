Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after buying an additional 165,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $470.36 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at $286,488,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

