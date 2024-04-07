Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $14,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $394.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.88. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.42 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 7,012 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

