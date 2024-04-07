Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $213.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

