Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $17,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $619.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.38. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $622.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

