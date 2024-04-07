Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.03 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Corteva worth $19,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

