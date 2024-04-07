Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Xylem worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Xylem alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 351.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 78,934 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.