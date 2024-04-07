Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

