Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $53.27 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

