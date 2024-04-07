Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

