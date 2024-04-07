Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 155,226 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.