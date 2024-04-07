Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 627,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after purchasing an additional 213,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191,089 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $94.81 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

