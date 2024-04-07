Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC opened at $80.28 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

