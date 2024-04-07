Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,501 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,270.8% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 76,248 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.
Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of KR opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
