Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 167 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $100,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,136 shares of company stock worth $20,044,434. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,231.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,266.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,120.04. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $664.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

