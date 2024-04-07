Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 176 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $15,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,300.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,260.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,160.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

