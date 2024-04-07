Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Shares of FIS opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

