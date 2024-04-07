Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

