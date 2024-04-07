Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 39,626 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,626 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $520.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

