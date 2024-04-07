Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 399 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $16,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $270.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.67 and its 200 day moving average is $229.09. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

