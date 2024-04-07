Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,438 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $19,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after buying an additional 1,283,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 905,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,983,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,111,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,365,000 after buying an additional 248,125 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,400,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

