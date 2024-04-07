Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 688 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $18,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.83. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

