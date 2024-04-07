Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 774 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $255.19 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $160.66 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.64.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

