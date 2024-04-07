Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 796 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

FANG stock opened at $204.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $205.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

