Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 815 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $14,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 117,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 182,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 135,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $118.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

