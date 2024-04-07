Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 936 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 290,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Shares of GEHC opened at $88.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

