Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,396 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

