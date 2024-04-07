Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 965 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Aptiv worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

