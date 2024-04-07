Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 387,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,036,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,708,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,708,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $36,880,924. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $654.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

