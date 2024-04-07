Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.