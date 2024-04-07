China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,991.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

