Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.