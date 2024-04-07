Citigroup Downgrades Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) to Neutral

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $63.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE CNM opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,334,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,262,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.