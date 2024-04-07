Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys A$15,241.20 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers purchased 15,600 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,241.20 ($9,896.88).

Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 19,400 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,934.40 ($12,295.06).

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 73.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

About Clime Capital

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

