Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 440,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -174.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,124,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $1,423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,092.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,025,369 shares of company stock valued at $97,520,567. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.