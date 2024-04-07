CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $30.00 at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 490,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 188,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.