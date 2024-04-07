Coastline Trust Co Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,458,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

