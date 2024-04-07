Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.02.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $69.29 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.95.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.