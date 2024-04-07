Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

