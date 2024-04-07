Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD opened at $357.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.71.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.