Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000. Visa makes up 1.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $277.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

