Comparing Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) & Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) and Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of China and Superdry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.78 $33.80 billion $2.59 3.98 Superdry $655.98 million 0.03 -$177.94 million N/A N/A

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Superdry pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.0%. Bank of China pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Bank of China has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superdry has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of China and Superdry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00 Superdry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Superdry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 19.67% 8.59% 0.74% Superdry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of China beats Superdry on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Superdry

Superdry plc designs, produces, markets, and sells clothing, footwear, and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The Company operates through stores, concessions, various Internet sites, multi-brand independents and distributors, franchise, and license stores. It operates 213 owned, and 410 franchised and licensed stores; and 18 international websites. The company was formerly known as SuperGroup Plc and changed its name to Superdry plc in January 2018. Superdry plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

