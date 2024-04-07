Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $481.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

