Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $520.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day moving average is $473.46. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.