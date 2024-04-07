COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 3.6%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.45. 145,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 719,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,543,250.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,543,250.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,036,154 shares in the company, valued at $34,912,732.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,656. Insiders own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 67,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

